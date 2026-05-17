I-290 crash in Chicago leaves 1 dead, 7 others hurt, police say

A crash on Interstate 290 in Chicago involving four cars left a person dead and several others injured early Sunday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened around 3 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-290 at Ashland, according to the Illinois State Police.

Traffic was slow when a car struck the rear of another car, which caused a chain reaction involving four cars in total, police said. Eight people in total were taken to local hospitals with injuries.

One of the occupants died at a hospital, police said. That person has not been identified.

Troopers closed the right lane and several ramps to conduct their investigation of the crash.

The lane reopened and the scene was cleared a little before 8 a.m., police said.