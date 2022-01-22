I-290 shooting sends one to hospital Friday night

An Expressway shooting on Interstate 290 occurred late Friday night, sending one to a local hospital, according to Illinois State Police.

Police said the incident occurred on the westbound ramp of I-290 near Harlem Avenue in Cook County, just after 10:40 p.m.

One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Around 11 p.m., the westbound ramp on 1-290 to Harlem Avenue was closed for an investigation. Around 3 a.m., the lanes were reopened.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to contact the Illinois State Police by phone at 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.

As of this incident, ISP has responded to 11 reported expressway shootings in the Chicagoland area and Cook County expressways in 2022.