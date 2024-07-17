I-55 near Channahon still closed due to storm damage; officials to provide an update Wednesday

Officials from ComEd and the Illinois State Police (ISP) will provide an update on Wednesday morning regarding the restoration efforts on Interstate 55 near Channahon after nearly a dozen tornadoes touched down in the Chicago area Monday night.

The storms caused significant damage to ComEd's transmission and distribution infrastructure, leading to the closure of I-55 in both directions between U.S. 6 and River Road.

Officials said the removal of ComEd's damaged infrastructure from I-55 will be a complex task and that employee and public safety is the top priority.

While the interstate remains closed, ISP recommends using Illinois Route 53 and Illinois Route 47 as alternate routes. These can be accessed via US Route 6 at exit 248 from I-55 southbound and Illinois Route 113 at exit 236 from I-55 northbound.

Illinois Route 53 is also accessible by taking the North River Road exit (exit 241) and heading east.