I-57 shooting leaves one injured

One person was injured in an expressway shooting on Interstate 57 near Halsted Street in Chicago Thursday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, just after 6:20 a.m., one person sustained non-life-threatening injuries during a shooting on northbound I-57 near Halsted.

All northbound lanes of the interstate were shut down just before 8 a.m. for an investigation, with traffic diverted onto Halsted Street All lanes reopened around 20 minutes later.

There is no further information available at this time, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.



