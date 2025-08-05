Deadly crash involving 3 semis reported on I-65 in NW Indiana

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo from the Indiana Department of Transportation

The Brief A fatal crash involving three semi-trucks shut down southbound I-65 near Fair Oaks overnight. A burning trailer loaded with peat moss continued to reignite, delaying cleanup and forcing traffic to detour.



A fatal crash involving three semis happened Tuesday morning on Interstate 65 in northwest Indiana.

What we know:

The crash happened around 4 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-65 near State Road 14 in Fair Oaks, according to Indiana State Police.

One of the semi-trailers caught fire and was carrying peat moss, which continued to reignite, hampering cleanup efforts. All southbound lanes have been closed for the investigation.

Once the fire is fully extinguished, crews will begin removing the damaged vehicles from the roadway.

There is currently no timeline for when the interstate will reopen, police said.

What you can do:

Drivers are advised to use U.S. 41 or U.S. 231 as alternate routes. Additional details are expected to be released later Tuesday morning.