Semi carrying lithium batteries catches fire on I-65

A semi crashed into an object on the road and caught fire on Interstate 65, diverting traffic Wednesday morning in northwest Indiana.

I-65 semi crash

What we know:

Indiana State Police said just before 7 a.m., a semi in the southbound lanes of I-65 struck a "large object" in the road and caught on fire roughly six miles south of the Rensselaer exit. There were no reported injuries in the crash.

The semi was hauling computers with lithium batteries that kept reigniting as crews were trying to clean up the scene, police said.

All lanes were blocked, and the interstate asphalt was damaged during the crash.

What you can do:

Traffic will be diverted at either the 215 mile marker or the 220 mile marker. Police suggested drivers take U.S. Route 41 as an alternative to avoid backups.