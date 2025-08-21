4-vehicle crash on I-80 sends person to the hospital

The Brief A four-vehicle crash on I-80 in Chicago’s southwest suburbs injured one person Thursday morning. The crash involved a semi, two cars, and an empty bus.



A four-vehicle crash involving a semi on Interstate 80 left one person injured Thursday morning in Chicago's southwest suburbs.

What we know:

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. between a semi, two passenger vehicles and a rider-less bus in the westbound lanes of I-80 near Gougar Road, according to Illinois State Police.

One person was taken to a local hospital with unspecified injuries.

What we don't know:

State police have not said what led up to the crash, how many lanes were blocked or which person was injured.