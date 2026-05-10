3 killed in wrong-way crash on I-88 in Chicago suburbs, ISP says

The Brief Three people were killed in a wrong-way crash on I-88 in suburban Aurora early Sunday morning. A car traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes hit another car head-on, ISP said. Police have not identified the victims of the crash.



Three people were killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 88 in the far western suburbs early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Two cars were involved in the crash in the westbound lanes of I-88 in Aurora around 4 a.m., according to the Illinois State Police.

A car was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes when it hit a second car head-on.

Three people had life-threatening injuries and died, ISP said.

All lanes of traffic were closed around 4:16 a.m. near the crash site and all westbound lanes remained closed for the investigation.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not identified the victims in the crash.

It's unclear when the lanes will reopen.