3 killed in wrong-way crash on I-88 in Chicago suburbs, ISP says
AURORA, Ill. - Three people were killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 88 in the far western suburbs early Sunday morning.
What we know:
Two cars were involved in the crash in the westbound lanes of I-88 in Aurora around 4 a.m., according to the Illinois State Police.
A car was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes when it hit a second car head-on.
Three people had life-threatening injuries and died, ISP said.
All lanes of traffic were closed around 4:16 a.m. near the crash site and all westbound lanes remained closed for the investigation.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not identified the victims in the crash.
It's unclear when the lanes will reopen.