Damaged I-88 overpass leaves exit ramp closed, possibly for days, ISP says

A damaged overpass bridge near a popular shopping center could leave an exit ramp off Interstate 88 closed for days, police said.

What we know:

Around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, state troopers responded to a minor crash involving a commercial vehicle hauling an excavator on the I-88 westbound exit ramp to Illinois 83 (Kingery Highway) in Oak Brook, according to the Illinois State Police.

While the vehicle attempted to go underneath the bridge, the excavator hit the overpass, causing damage to the structure.

ISP said the ramp to IL-83 remains closed and was expected to be closed for "several days."

The exit ramp is close to the popular Oak Brook shopping center.

No one was injured in the crash.