2 hurt after ISP car crashes into vehicle on I-94

An Illinois State Police trooper and another driver were hurt after the squad car rear-ended another vehicle on I-94 Friday morning on Chicago's South Side.

The ISP squad car rear-ended the vehicle around 2 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-94 near 95th Street, according to state police. Both drivers were taken to a local hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Another ISP squad car and a Chicago police car stopped behind the crash with the emergency lights activated to alert other motorists. A short time later, a vehicle failed to move over from the initial crash scene and struck the back of the CPD squad car, pushing it into the ISP vehicle.

No one was inside the squad cars during the time of the second crash.

No additional information was immediately available.