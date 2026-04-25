Police chase leads to crash on I-94 in Chicago, 2 arrests, ISP says

A police car chase of a suspect on Interstate 94 on Chicago’s South Side led to a crash and arrests on Saturday morning.

What we know:

Around 7:30 a.m., Illinois State Police troopers found a suspect car on I-94 southbound near 75th Street that was wanted for an aggravated carjacking out of Cicero earlier in the morning, ISP said.

When troopers tried to stop the suspect car, the car fled, and the troopers gave chase.

The suspect car crashed into another car on I-94 southbound at 130th Street.

The two people in the suspect car were arrested. One of them was taken to a local hospital with injuries.

What we don't know:

ISP provided no further details. It was unclear how severe the injuries were.