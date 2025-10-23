Multi-vehicle I-80 crash involving deer snarls morning commute in Chicago's southwest suburbs

The Brief A crash involving multiple vehicles shut down all eastbound lanes of I-80 near Wolf Road early Thursday. The crash reportedly began when a car hit a deer. Drivers are being urged to take alternate routes, with traffic backed up past I-355.



A crash involving several vehicles closed all eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Mokena, causing heavy traffic delays Thursday morning.

What we know:

Illinois State Police responded around 5:45 a.m. to a multi-vehicle crash on I-80 eastbound at milepost 144, near Wolf Road in Chicago’s southwest suburbs.

The crash began when a car struck a deer, according to Total Traffic. That initial collision triggered a chain reaction involving five vehicles. Some people were transported to local hospitals, although it is unclear how many.

All eastbound lanes of I-80 were shut down while troopers investigated and cleared the scene. Traffic was solid from the Veterans Memorial Tollway (I-355) east toward the crash site.

As of 7:30 a.m., some traffic was getting past the crash in the far right lane.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes.