Multi-vehicle I-80 crash involving deer snarls morning commute in Chicago's southwest suburbs

By Nic Flosi
Published  October 23, 2025 7:19am CDT
All eastbound lanes of I-80 are shut down near Wolf Road in Mokena after a multi-vehicle crash sparked by a car hitting a deer.

The Brief

    • A crash involving multiple vehicles shut down all eastbound lanes of I-80 near Wolf Road early Thursday.
    • The crash reportedly began when a car hit a deer.
    • Drivers are being urged to take alternate routes, with traffic backed up past I-355.

CHICAGO - A crash involving several vehicles closed all eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Mokena, causing heavy traffic delays Thursday morning.

What we know:

Illinois State Police responded around 5:45 a.m. to a multi-vehicle crash on I-80 eastbound at milepost 144, near Wolf Road in Chicago’s southwest suburbs.

The crash began when a car struck a deer, according to Total Traffic. That initial collision triggered a chain reaction involving five vehicles. Some people were transported to local hospitals, although it is unclear how many.

All eastbound lanes of I-80 were shut down while troopers investigated and cleared the scene. Traffic was solid from the Veterans Memorial Tollway (I-355) east toward the crash site.

As of 7:30 a.m., some traffic was getting past the crash in the far right lane.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

The Source: The information in this story came from Illinois State Police and Total Traffic.

