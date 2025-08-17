ISP trooper hurt in suspected drunk driving crash on I-88, police say

The Brief An ISP trooper was hurt when a suspected drunk driver hit their squad car early Sunday morning on I-88. The trooper had stopped to help a semi-truck that had broken down on the highway. The 24-year-old driver of the suspect car was charged with drunk driving and a move-over violation.



What we know:

A little after 4 a.m., the trooper was parked on the right shoulder of I-88 at milepost 139 in DuPage County to help a tractor-trailer that had broken down, according to the ISP.

That’s when a Tesla failed to move over and hit the rear passenger side of the trooper’s squad car, pushing into the rear of the truck.

The trooper was inside their squad car at the time and was injured.

The driver of the Tesla, Sebastian G. Rodriguez, a 24-year-old Romeoville resident, was also taken to an area hospital with injuries.

Rodriguez was also charged with driving under the influence and aggravated Scott’s Law/move over violations.

So far this year, ISP has handled nine Scott’s Law-related crashes. Last year, the ISP had 27 crashes, and 12 troopers were injured, and one was killed in those incidents.

A driver who fails to move over and slow down when an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle, is parked on the shoulder with emergency or hazard lights activated.

A violation may result in a fine of at least $250 and no more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the driver’s license can be suspended from six months to two years.