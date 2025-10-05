VIDEO: Food truck bursts into flames on I-90 near Hoffman Estates, ISP says

A food truck caught fire and was engulfed in flames on Sunday morning along Interstate 90 near Hoffman Estates.

What we know:

Illinois State Police said troopers responded to the scene around 9:40 a.m. near milepost 65.5 for a report of a vehicle fire.

The food truck was on the right shoulder, and all lanes were closed while the fire was being extinguished.

The truck was removed from the roadway by a local tow company.

All lanes were reopened a little after 11 a.m.

Viewer Werner Brockerhoff took video of the truck on fire and sent it to Fox 32.