VIDEO: Food truck bursts into flames on I-90 near Hoffman Estates, ISP says

By Alex Ortiz and Justine Baker
Published  October 5, 2025 12:10pm CDT
Massive truck fire along Chicago area highway

A viewer sent Fox 32 this video of a truck engulfed in flames on Interstate 90 on Oct. 5, 2025. Credit: Werner Brockerhoff

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. - A food truck caught fire and was engulfed in flames on Sunday morning along Interstate 90 near Hoffman Estates.

What we know:

Illinois State Police said troopers responded to the scene around 9:40 a.m. near milepost 65.5 for a report of a vehicle fire.

The food truck was on the right shoulder, and all lanes were closed while the fire was being extinguished.

The truck was removed from the roadway by a local tow company.

All lanes were reopened a little after 11 a.m.

Viewer Werner Brockerhoff took video of the truck on fire and sent it to Fox 32.

The Source

  • The information in this story was provided by the Illinois State Police and Werner Brockerhoff.

