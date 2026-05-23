Hit-and-run crash on I-94 ramp in Chicago leaves pedestrian injured, ISP says
CHICAGO - A pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run crash on a ramp from Interstate 94 to 95th Street in Chicago early Saturday morning.
What we know:
The crash happened a little after 3 a.m. on the ramp where troopers responded, according to the Illinois State Police.
The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with injuries.
The car left the scene.
The ramp to I-94 southbound was closed.
What we don't know:
The victim's condition was unclear.
It was also unclear exactly when the ramp would reopen.