Hit-and-run crash on I-94 ramp in Chicago leaves pedestrian injured, ISP says

A pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run crash on a ramp from Interstate 94 to 95th Street in Chicago early Saturday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened a little after 3 a.m. on the ramp where troopers responded, according to the Illinois State Police.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with injuries.

The car left the scene.

The ramp to I-94 southbound was closed.

What we don't know:

The victim's condition was unclear.

It was also unclear exactly when the ramp would reopen.