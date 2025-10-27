Video shows ICE agents breaking car windows, detaining people in Chicago suburb

The Brief Federal immigration agents were seen Sunday morning in west suburban Addison, prompting a police response and community concern. Police said they did not participate in any federal immigration enforcement and were only on scene to ensure public safety. Mayor Tom Hundley reassured residents that local officers do not assist with immigration operations and reaffirmed Addison’s commitment to being a welcoming community.



Federal immigration agents were seen in another Chicago suburb over the weekend, detaining people in a parking lot and breaking car windows.

The incident stirred fear among residents and led to a statement from the village’s mayor.

What we know:

The incident occurred around 8:45 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of 390 W. Lake St. in Addison, according to Addison police.

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance and found Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in the area. Police said a crowd gathered and officers "ensured the safety of the public until the area was clear."

Authorities did not release additional details about the incident and said no Addison officers took part in any federal immigration enforcement.

An area business posted a live video on Facebook, showing federal agents surrounding a vehicle in the parking lot and breaking a window with people inside.

The agents were then seen detaining at least one person and putting her inside their vehicle. Further details haven't been released.

Mayor speaks out:

Mayor Tom Hundley addressed residents’ concerns in a statement on social media.

"I want to acknowledge the concern many residents are feeling in light of recent immigration enforcement activity in our area. These events have understandably caused fear and uncertainty, and I want to assure you that your safety and dignity matter to me.

"While immigration enforcement is a federal matter and outside the authority of our local government, I want to reaffirm what the Police Department has already shared: our officers do not assist with federal immigration operations, do not inquire about immigration status, and are bound by the Illinois Trust Act to preclude involvement in such enforcement. Any federal presence in Addison has occurred without coordination or support from our police department.

"During any ongoing incident, our Police Department may respond to the area, just like we do for the Addison Fire Protection District. This is solely to ensure that bystanders are safe, traffic does not become an issue, and the area is secure. This is their only role.

"Addison is a diverse and vibrant community, and we are stronger because of the people who live and work here. Though our ability to intervene in federal matters is limited, I remain committed to ensuring that our Village continues to be a respectful and welcoming place for all."

What's next:

It's unclear how many people were detained during the response. We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.