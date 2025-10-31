Biss tells ICE to 'get the hell out of our city' after immigration crackdown sparks chaos in Evanston

The Brief Federal immigration activity in Evanston on Halloween led to a crash, several arrests, and a heated news conference where city officials accused ICE and CBP of "deliberately causing chaos" across the northern suburbs. Mayor Daniel Biss condemned the operations, calling the actions "monstrous" and urging federal agents to "get the hell out of Evanston," while advising residents to remain vigilant and report sightings. Police confirmed one crash involving a federal vehicle and said agents used pepper spray during a confrontation; no local arrests were made, and the investigation remains ongoing.



Federal immigration activity in Evanston on Halloween sparked a crash, several arrests and a news conference from city officials who accused agents of sowing chaos across the northern suburbs.

What we know:

The briefing, held around 2:15 p.m. Friday near Chute Middle School, followed multiple reports to Evanston police and city officials about suspected federal immigration enforcement operations.

City officials accused U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection of "deliberately causing chaos" in Evanston, Skokie and nearby suburbs. The city also issued a public alert Friday warning of an increased federal presence "in and around Evanston."

"Our message for ICE is simple: Get the hell out of Evanston," Mayor Daniel Biss said during the conference.

Crash and arrests :

Evanston police said they received several calls reporting federal agents conducting deportation operations throughout the city. Officers confirmed agents on scene in only one instance.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m., police responded to a crash in which a vehicle rear-ended a federal vehicle. The collision led to a disturbance with community members, authorities said.

Federal agents took the driver of the civilian vehicle into custody. During the arrest, bystanders confronted the agents, leading to one or two additional arrests, police said.

Before Evanston officers arrived, agents deployed pepper spray, and paramedics treated several people who were affected.

Evanston police did not make any arrests and said no one is in their custody. The investigation is ongoing.

Schools, city take precautions:

City officials said they were in contact with Evanston/Skokie School District 65 and Evanston Township High School District 202. Out of caution, both districts suspended outdoor activities.

A scheduled trunk-or-treat event at the Robert Crown Community Center was still expected to take place Friday evening, though officials said plans could change.

Trick-or-treating hours remain from 4 to 7 p.m., officials said, urging families to "exercise extra caution" given the reported federal presence.

Residents who witness federal activity are encouraged to contact the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights hotline at 855-435-7693 or call 911 if safety is a concern.

What they're saying:

Biss and Cook County Commissioner Josina Morita spoke at Friday’s briefing. In a statement, Biss said residents reported multiple alleged ICE and CBP "abductions" in Evanston, other northern suburbs and Chicago’s North Side. He also claimed CBP Commander Gregory Bovino was seen earlier Friday in Skokie.

"What federal agents are doing in Evanston right now is monstrous," Biss said. "On Halloween, when our families are supposed to be out enjoying the very best of our community, ICE and CBP are terrorizing Evanston and the northern suburbs while instilling fear across the Chicagoland area. This is despicable behavior, and everyone involved should be ashamed."

Biss said he is continuing to monitor federal activity and coordinate with Evanston police. He urged residents to remain vigilant, record any sightings from a distance and contact the immigrant support hotline if needed.

"To Gregory Bovino, Kristi Noem, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and Customs and Border Protection: Get the hell out of our city," Biss said.

What's next:

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.