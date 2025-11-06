Judge to decide if federal agents face extended use-of-force restrictions in Chicago area

The Brief A federal judge is set to decide whether to extend a restraining order against Border Patrol agents accused of using excessive force on protesters and journalists. The case stems from demonstrations at the Broadview ICE facility, where a pastor was struck by pepper balls. The ruling could set new standards for how federal agents respond to protests.



A federal judge in Chicago is expected to rule this morning on whether to extend a temporary restraining order barring Border Patrol Chief Gregory Bovino and his agents from using excessive force against demonstrators and journalists.

What we know:

The order, set to expire at 11:30 a.m., was issued after agents deployed pepper balls and other crowd-control tactics against protesters during "Operation Midway Blitz" at the Broadview ICE facility.

Among those who testified Wednesday was Rev. David Black, a Woodlawn pastor who was captured on camera being shot twice in the face with pepper balls during a demonstration.

In a deposition read in court Wednesday, Bovino defended his agents’ actions, describing protesters as a "violent mob" and calling the use of force "exemplary."

In one video shown during the hearing, Bovino was captured telling his agents to "arrest as many people as possible if they touch you… this is our [expletive] city."

Chicago media organizations argued that Border Patrol has sought to silence demonstrators and members of the press.

What they're saying:

Legal experts said the case could shape how federal agents operate in future protests.

"This is not done," said federal attorney Mike Leonard from Leonard Trial Lawyers. "This will be an ongoing thing probably for the next weeks and months in terms of litigation activity until ICE and Border Patrol are removed."

What's next:

The judge’s ruling is expected at 10 a.m. at the Dirksen Federal Building.