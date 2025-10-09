Teacher claims ICE agents used tear gas near Chicago elementary school

The Brief A teacher at Funston Elementary in Logan Square said she saw ICE agents outside the school Friday and claimed one threw tear gas canisters after a confrontation. Mayor Brandon Johnson condemned the incident, praising community "rapid responders" and local organizing efforts. Students were kept indoors for safety, and volunteers surrounded the school at dismissal to watch for any return of ICE agents.



Mayor Brandon Johnson and school officials are responding after a teacher reported seeing ICE agents deploy chemical irritants outside a Chicago elementary school.

What we know:

The teacher, a member of the Chicago Teachers Union, said the incident happened Friday as she stepped out for lunch at Funston Elementary School on Armitage Avenue in the Logan Square neighborhood.

She said she noticed a white vehicle "full of ICE agents" and blew her whistle to alert others.

Moments later, a person on a scooter approached the agents and nearby cars began honking. The teacher said one agent became frustrated and began throwing tear gas canisters toward the crowd.

"Nobody wants ICE here. Just regular people are figuring out how to be there for one another… there's an outpouring of people who understand the assignment," she said.

"We are not in this position of strength if it were not for our rapid responders… I have a great deal of gratitude for the organizing that is happening on the ground," Johnson said.

What's next:

Some students were ushered inside, and recess was held indoors for the rest of the day.

At dismissal, rapid response team volunteers and neighborhood residents surrounded the school — some wearing bicycle helmets, gas masks and red whistles — prepared to alert families if ICE agents returned.