ICE Chicago chief exits as court steps up oversight of immigration crackdown

The Brief Court documents filed Friday show ICE Chicago Field Director Russell Hott is leaving his position effective immediately. Hott was due in court Monday to address a federal judge’s order requiring ICE agents in Chicago to wear body cameras. His departure comes amid criticism of Operation Midway Blitz, a federal immigration enforcement initiative under President Donald Trump.



Court documents filed Friday reveal that Russell Hott, the ICE Chicago Field Office Director who helped lead Operation Midway Blitz, is leaving his post effective today.

What we know:

The filing, submitted by the U.S. Department of Justice in federal court, notes that Hott’s final day was Oct. 17, 2025.

The government has asked a judge to excuse Hott from appearing at a Monday hearing and to substitute a Customs and Border Protection official in his place, citing that "mostly" CBP agents were involved in at least two disputed incidents during immigration operations across Chicago.

Dig deeper:

Hott’s exit comes as U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis ordered federal immigration agents in the Chicago area to wear body cameras during Operation Midway Blitz, a sweeping enforcement campaign targeting undocumented immigrants with criminal records.

On Thursday, Ellis expressed concern over televised clashes between agents and protesters, saying she was a "little startled" by images showing confrontations that involved tear gas and other tactics. She also summoned Hott to court Monday to explain compliance with her order.

However, now the DOJ is requesting CBP Deputy Incident Commander Kyle Harvick take Hott's place.

What they're saying:

Gov. JB Pritzker praised the judge’s ruling, saying the government’s statements about arrests and other incidents, including last month’s fatal shooting of a suburban Chicago man, have often been inaccurate.

"They clearly lie about what goes on," he told reporters. "It’s hard for us to know right away what the truth is."