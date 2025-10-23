New lawsuit accuses Chicago-area ice cream shop owner of secretly recording girls in bathroom

The Brief Eleven former teen employees are suing the owner of Flavor Frenzy in Addison, accusing him of secretly filming and exploiting them. The suit says Steven Weisberg hid a camera in the restroom and touched workers inappropriately. He faces more than 90 criminal charges and remains in jail.



Eleven former teenage employees are suing the owner of a suburban Chicago ice cream shop, alleging he secretly filmed them in a restroom and engaged in years of sexual misconduct under the guise of running a family-friendly business.

What we know:

The civil lawsuit, filed Wednesday in DuPage County Circuit Court, accuses Flavor Frenzy owner Steven Weisberg of exploiting girls as young as 14 who worked at his Addison shop between 2021 and 2025.

The lawsuit alleged Weisberg installed a hidden camera disguised as an electrical outlet in the store’s only restroom, where he required the teens to change clothes for promotional photos.

According to the complaint, Weisberg also touched the girls inappropriately, commented on their bodies, and required them to take online "purity tests" and share their results. Attorneys said he offered alcohol and marijuana gummies to underage employees and withheld wages, further controlling their behavior.

Weisberg, 50, was indicted last month by a DuPage County grand jury on 66 counts of child pornography and 32 counts of unauthorized video recording. His pretrial release was denied, according to prosecutors.

The civil case, brought by the law firms Romanucci & Blandin and Ben Crump Law, lists six counts, including intrusion upon seclusion, battery, negligence, and sexual harassment under the Illinois Human Rights Act. All 11 plaintiffs are identified as Jane Does.

"There is little that is more wholesome than a high school job scooping ice cream at a local shop, but for our eleven teenage clients, this deceptively pleasant part-time job turned into manipulation, exploitation, shame, distrust, disrespect, and disbelief," attorney Antonio Romanucci said in a statement.

The plaintiffs seek damages for emotional distress, violations of privacy, and other harms allegedly caused by Weisberg’s conduct.