ICE detains immigrants outside Chicago DHS office, sparking outcry and outrage

Several immigrants were detained Wednesday outside a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) office in the city’s South Loop, according to officials — sparking a protest and calls for action.

What we know:

The incident occurred prior to 4 p.m. in the 2400 block of South Michigan Avenue, outside a DHS Intensive Supervision Appearance Program (ISAP) office.

Officials say several undocumented immigrants who are currently seeking status were called to the location for what they believed would be routine check-ins. However, when they arrived—some with attorneys—they were reportedly separated from their legal counsel, placed into a van, and taken away.

It remains unclear how many individuals were detained, though reports suggest it could be as many as 10.

The detentions sparked a large community response, including from Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th), Ald. Jessie Fuentes (26th), Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th) and a representative from the Cook County Board of Commissioners, among others.

What they're saying:

In recent days, some immigrants received text messages from ICE, which were shared with FOX 32 Chicago and read: "Your ICE officer has asked you to come to the office for a review of your case this week. Please arrive at the office on Tuesday, June 3rd or Wednesday, June 4th. If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact us."

Advocates and attorneys who escorted immigrants to their appointments at the ISAP office said once they were separated, they were provided with little information.

"When they go inside the building, automatically they've been arrested," Walter, an advocate who did not wish to provide his last name, shared. "Really sad."

The office is used for case management.

According to a DHS document, "ISAP uses case management and technology to monitor a proportionally small segment of individuals and family heads of household assigned to the non-detained docket (less than three percent of the non-detained docket is enrolled in alternatives to detention). This program allows contracted case managers to notify ICE of any significant developments in an individual’s case, including when individuals fail to appear for their scheduled court hearings or other appointment as required by their conditions of release."

One of the individuals reportedly taken into custody was a woman named Yolanda, who activists say is appealing her immigration case in the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Her 17-year-old daughter has now been left behind.

"We're seeing this in other cities. It's just an attempt to get numbers. Nothing more. A lot of the people here are in asylum proceedings," Xanat Sobrevilla, with Organized Communities Against Deportations, said. "Yolanda, she is in appeals in the 7th Circuit. She should not have been taken in. Her daughter is now alone. She's 17, and we're going to be asking for her release."

Attorneys, like Cynthia Fernandez, say they were not permitted to stay with their clients.

Fernandez says the woman she represents is a mother of three who believed the check-in would be routine and even brought her bible.

"Just hearing them cry. I don't know if it was her, but the women were crying. It was just horrible because I couldn't do anything," Fernandez said.

As word from attorneys inside reached elected officials, advocates gathered outside.

"In a Gestapo fashion, 50 agents or so walked down the street, then aggressively came through, knocked me down and other community members here today," said Ald. Anthony Quezada (35th Ward).

The Chicago Police Department said officers responded to two calls for assistance at the scene but arrived "without knowledge of immigration enforcement" occurring.

Officers spoke with individuals at the location, including protesters, but did not assist with immigration enforcement, according to a department spokesperson.

"All actions taken by CPD during this incident were in accordance with CPD policy and the City of Chicago Municipal Code, including the Welcoming City Ordinance. No arrests were made by CPD and the crowd dispersed without incident," the department said.

The group of elected officials and community activists who responded attempted to stop the ICE vans from leaving the premises but were unsuccessful.

Now, they are decrying the Trump administration and its tactics.

"These are people who came to renew their work permits and were abducted," Ald. Sigcho-Lopez said.

"He's leaving behind children," Ald. Fuentes said.

"We're seeing families separated and torn apart," Ald. Vasquez said.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson issued a statement on the incident, condemning what he called a "reckless and dangerous escalation" by ICE agents.

"Mayor Johnson condemns the reckless and dangerous escalation by ICE agents this afternoon in the South Loop. Chicagoans have the right to protest the separation of family members by federal immigration enforcement. Federal agents should never be allowed to come into our city and assault elected officials or any Chicagoan. All residents have the right to due process under the Constitution, any action to the contrary is unconscionable. We will continue to uphold the Welcoming City ordinance and the Illinois Trust Act, and ensure law enforcement does the same. We are reviewing this incident and will provide an update as more information becomes available."

The Resurrection Project released a statement on Wednesday evening, writing, in part:

"The people detained today had followed every rule and request, even showing up voluntarily to today’s check-in where they were then detained. They weren’t allowed access to counsel as they were detained, another example due process being denied to immigrants."

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) issued a statement earlier Wednesday announcing a coordinated effort with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to step up reviews of immigration records and crack down on visa overstays.

The effort comes in the wake of a terrorist attack in Boulder, Colorado, USCIS said.

"There is NO room in the United States for the rest of the world’s terrorist sympathizers. Anyone who thinks they can come to America and advocate for antisemitic violence and terrorism – think again. You are not welcome here. We will find you, deport you, and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law," Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said in a statement.

What's next:

FOX 32 has reached out to ICE for more information but has not yet received a response.

Advocates recommend that any undocumented immigrants with questions or concerns reach out to the Family Support Network Hotline at 1-855-435-7693.

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.