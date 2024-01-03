Ice skating duo in Park Ridge strives to win championship this month

A skating duo just won a big competition and this month, they are hoping to do it again.

The pair trains in Park Ridge at the Oakton Park Recreation Center.

Baylen Taish and Michael Chapa skate like professionals on the ice. They've been skating for more than two decades combined, but hand in hand, less than a year.

She's only 13 and he's 21 years old. Still, their coordination on the ice is impeccable.

They were introduced last February by Coach Chris Knierim, who was an Olympic skater and holds a few national titles with his wife.

This pair just won big and are about to try for another title.

The championship is on Jan. 23-24 and we wish them all the best!