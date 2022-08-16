Iconic Chicago photographer Barry Butler opens new exhibit at Navy Pier

A man who has helped make Chicago one of the most beautiful cities in the world is getting his own gallery at Navy Pier.

Starting this weekend, Barry Butler’s new exhibit called, "Flow - Water Brings Life to Chicago" will be unveiled. It will be on display for 16 months.

"The theme is the water system here in Chicago," said Butler. "Everything here is connected. So you think about the Air Show this weekend, it's involving the water. We have St. Patrick's Day and the dying of the river, the fireworks at Navy Pier. We have so much life that's connected to the water."

Each photo has a unique QR code that visitors can scan with their phone to learn more about the image and what it took to capture it.