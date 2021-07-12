Iconic Chicago restaurant The Berghoff reopens

It is another sign of a return to normal as Chicago's iconic restaurant The Berghoff is back open for business.

For the past 15 months, the classic German eatery has been closed due to the pandemic and strict COVID-19 capacity limits.

For 123 years, The Berghoff has been located at State and Adams and it is currently owned by fourth generation Berghoff family members. For them, it was never a question "if" they were going to reopen, but "when."

"It was heartbreaking for the family and for the staff," said The Berghoff brand manager Colleen Silk about the closure. "Just being able to turn the light on and walk around the corner, I was even a little choked up."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Now, after a rough year downtown with riots last summer and large rowdy crowds in the Loop, the restaurant is working to welcome families back.

"It’s my first time here and I’m excited!" said Paige Dempsey. "When I came through it had been closed, but it opened today when I got here."

Monday was a soft reopening for The Berghoff. They are not typically open on Mondays and will not be going forward.

Advertisement

If you are not vaccinated, you will still have to wear a mask while you are not eating and drinking inside the restaurant.