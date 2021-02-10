IDHS employee charged with aggravated battery, abuse of long-term care facility resident in Waukegan

article

An Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) employee in Waukegan has been arrested and charged with one count of aggravated battery and one count of abuse of a long-term care facility resident.

Brandy Johnson, 42, of Beach Park works as a medical health technician at Ann Kiley Developmental Center.

On Dec. 16, 2020, IDHS requested the Illinois State Police investigate an allegation of physical abuse at the developmental center.

Allegedly, Johnson inappropriately grabbed a resident and abused them during an altercation. A physical assessment of the victim revealed bruising on her body.

On Feb. 10, 2021, Johnson was taken into custody by the Illinois State Police and transported to Lake County Jail, where she will remain in custody until her bond hearing on Wednesday.

No further information is available for release by the ISP.

"The men and women of the Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation will always strive to thoroughly investigate all allegations of misconduct within the Executive Branch of State Government," stated Captain Darryl Bogard. "Upholding the best interest and confidence of those we serve are at the core and an integral part of our mission. The thorough investigative work performed by these officers assist in this mission," he concluded.