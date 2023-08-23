IDOT contractor struck on Bishop Ford Freeway
CHICAGO - Two people were hospitalized after a crash involving three vehicles on I-94 Wednesday morning.
Illinois State Police responded to a crash on the freeway north of 130th Street in South Deering around 10:20 a.m.
A sedan was traveling northbound when it veered onto the right shoulder and struck a parked SUV.
The SUV belonged to a private, independent contractor working with IDOT.
Police say the sedan also struck a semi truck.
Two people were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.