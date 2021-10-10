If you're walking around on the Southwest Side, police say you need to watch out for a robber

Chicago police are warning the public about a robber who's targeting people on the Southwest Side.

Police said there have been four robberies in the past couple weeks:

Around 6 p.m on Saturday, Sept. 25 on West Cermak near Archer in Chinatown

Around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28 on South Wells near 30th in Armour Square

Around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1 on South Princeton near 23rd in Chinatown

Just before midnight on Wednesday, Oct. 6 on South Princeton near 22nd in Chinatown

