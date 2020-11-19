IHSA temporarily pauses sports, activities due to new COVID-19 mitigations

The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Board of Directors met virtually on Thursday and provided an update on winter sports.

The Board issued guidance to pause all IHSA winter sports and activities by Nov. 20 to maintain compliance with the most recent mitigations issued by Gov. Pritzker.

“All IHSA sports and activities will cease by November 20 for what we hope is a short-term pause,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson. “Given the rising COVID-19 cases in our state and region, we support the Governor’s mitigations and believe it is imperative for everyone in the state to do their part in following them so that we can return to high school sports participation as soon as possible.”

The Board says they will revisit the status of winter sports on Dec. 2, and again at their regularly scheduled meeting on Dec. 14, if necessary.

“Taking into account the current state mitigations, the Board believes that early to mid-December will be the most reasonable target to review the status of winter IHSA sports and activities,” said Anderson. “The Board is sensitive to the scheduling difficulties these delays create for athletic directors and coaches. However, our experiences this summer and fall lead us to believe that setting arbitrary start dates hinders the process even more. We realize it may seem redundant, but we have to preach patience as we await more data and direction from the state. Despite the obstacles this unprecedented school year has presented, the Board’s vision to provide participation opportunities in all IHSA sports has not wavered.”

The Board also reminded athletes and athletic programs that adhering to the mitigations is important and necessary in order to lift the pause, and safely play high school sports again as soon as possible.

“I believe there is a misconception that IHSA and non-school athletic programs have an adversarial relationship,” said Anderson. “In my time at the IHSA, I have not found that to be the case at all. More so, I think there is a mutual respect for the opportunities that each provide for athletes. IHSA schools have been exemplary in adhering to state regulations throughout this pandemic and we are calling upon non-school programs to hold themselves to that same standard. As school and non-school sports temporarily cease in Illinois, and throughout the Midwest, it is a great reminder that putting the health and safety of our fellow citizens at the forefront in the short-term will allow all levels of athletics to thrive in the long-term.”

The Board provided the following participation clarifications to member schools: