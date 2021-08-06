IL Secretary of State tells employees to get vaccinated or be regularly tested

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is telling employees to get vaccinated for COVID-19 or undergo regular testing by fall.

The edict includes employees at driver service facilities.

Those employees have a vaccination deadline of Sept. 1.

It comes just after Gov. JB Pritzker announced that some state workers need to be vaccinated by Oct. 4.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS

White announced new actions last week aimed at reducing wait times and heavy volume at DMV facilities across the state.

Advertisement

The two-pronged plan will make more driver service facilities appointment-only and will expand remote license renewal.

