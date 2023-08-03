Iliza Shlesinger bringing 'No Hard Feelings' tour to Chicago Theatre

Popular comedian Iliza Shlesinger will be performing at the Chicago Theatre on September 8th, the second stop of her upcoming "No Hard Feelings" tour.

Shlesinger sat down to talk with FOX 32 Entertainment reporter Jake Hamilton about how her Chicago performance will be different from other stops along her nationwide tour.

"You know of know the vibe of the city," Shlesinger said. "Every audience can surprise you. Who knew Salt Lake City was such an incredible town for comedy?!"

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The comedian added "You go to Chicago, there's certain things. It's a Midwestern group, it's a smart group, we all know that meat is a vegetable there. You're aware of the cultural differences."

Iliza Shlesinger takes the stage at the Chicago Theatre on September 8th. Tickets and information can be found at Iliza.com.