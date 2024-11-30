Illinois State Police seized more than 1,100 pounds of cocaine from truck on I-80

Illinois State Police seized more than 1,100 pounds of cocaine from a truck in the far western part of the state on Friday.

An ISP trooper inspected a Volvo truck-tractor semi-trailer on Interstate 80 in Henry County around 2:10 p.m., state police said. The trooper found the suspected cocaine.

In total, about 1,146 pounds of cocaine was found with an approximate street value of more than $40 million.

The two people in the truck, Vanshpreet Singh, 27, and Manpreet Singh, 36, were arrested for possession of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver, and cocaine trafficking. They were taken to the Henry County Jail pending a pre-trial release hearing.

"ISP’s coordinated focus on trafficking is helping keep dangerous drugs out of our communities," said ISP Director Brandan F. Kelly in a statement. "From commercial motor vehicle inspections, to daily patrol, to targeted anti-violence and trafficking details, ISP is making communities safer."

The Drug Enforcement Administration of Chicago Field Division assisted in the investigation.