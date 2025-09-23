Three Illinois schools earn top spots in '2026 Best Colleges' report

The Brief University of Chicago ranked No. 6 and Northwestern University ranked No. 7 in the 2026 Best National Universities list. University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign landed at No. 36 overall and No. 12 among Top Public Schools. U.S. News evaluated nearly 1,700 colleges and universities nationwide using up to 17 measures of academic quality.



Three Illinois schools are featured in the top 50 of the "2026 Best National Universities" rankings released Tuesday by U.S. News & World Report, with two earning spots in the top 10.

What we know:

The University of Chicago in Hyde Park is ranked No. 6 nationally and also holds the No. 1 spot in Best Colleges for Veterans.

Founded in 1890, the private school enrolls 7,519 undergraduates and has a student-faculty ratio of 5:1.

People sit on the Main Quadrangle on the U of C campus in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood on Thursday, June 14, 2018. For some youths, college the first time theyre leaving the nest for an extended period of time. (Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tri Expand

Northwestern University in Evanston is close behind, coming in at No. 7.

Established in 1851, the private school has 9,060 undergraduate students, a 6:1 student-faculty ratio, and a 231-acre campus along Lake Michigan.

The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign ranked No. 36 overall and No. 12 among Top Public Schools.

The public university, founded in 1867, has more than 37,000 undergraduates. It offers a test-optional admissions policy, with in-state tuition and fees set at $18,046 and out-of-state tuition at $38,398.

What you can do:

According to U.S. News, the 2026 Best Colleges rankings serve as a guide for students and families considering higher education options.

To see the full rankings and learn more about the report's methodology, click HERE.