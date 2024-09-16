Girl hospitalized after exiting school bus on exit ramp in Cook County
CHICAGO - A girl was hospitalized Monday afternoon after an incident occurred on an exit ramp in Cook County.
At about 3:15 p.m., Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 3 responded to Illinois 53 at the Algonquin Road exit ramp in Rolling Meadows for a report of a girl who had exited a school bus on the ramp.
When troopers arrived, they located the girl and took her to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The circumstances of why or how she left the bus are unknown.
No additional information was made available.