Johnson criticizes ShotSpotter as 'walkie-talkies on a pole' as contract nears expiry

Chicago's mayor is sounding off about a push by the City Council to save the controversial ShotSpotter program.

The city's contract is set to expire this week.

On Monday, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson called the technology "walkie-talkies on a pole" and a huge waste of taxpayer money.

The City Council will vote this week on whether to keep the gunshot detection technology.

Johnson extended the contract through the Democratic National Convention, but now, some Chicago aldermen want to take him out of the decision.

The contract ends Sept. 22, and if not renewed, 2,000-plus devices will start being removed. The mayor couldn't be any clearer that he wants that to happen.

The aldermen backing the technology are planning a special meeting for Wednesday when the full council meets.

In the meeting, they will consider a rule allowing the public safety director to sign or extend contracts for ShotSpotter without the mayor's involvement.