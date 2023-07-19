Illinois AG condemns Republican letter on race-based hiring practices

Kwame Raoul is joining other Democratic attorneys general in denouncing a letter warning America's biggest companies against using race-based hiring practices.

The letter, drafted by 13 Republican attorneys general after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in college admissions, may have been sent to locally based corporations, including Walgreens, Boots Alliance, United Airlines, and AbbVie, which qualify as Fortune 100 companies.

"State attorneys general should be champions of equity, civil rights, and racial progress. They should not be sending letters trying to intimidate employers into abandoning efforts to diversify their workforce or efforts to remedy past discrimination," Raoul said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

In Illinois, Raoul stated that his office works with local employers to help them integrate their own diversity efforts.