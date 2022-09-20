Illinois AG wants ComEd to pay customers larger refund after bribery scheme settlement

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul wants ComEd to pay its customers a larger refund following a federal criminal investigation.

Last month, the Illinois Commerce Commission approved a $38 million settlement in the ComEd bribery scheme.

The utility company admitted in federal court it paid more than a million dollars in bribes to members of former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan’s inner circle.

The settlement breaks down into just $4.80 for every customer. The city of Chicago and "CUB" are also calling for bigger refunds.