Illinois AG wants ComEd to pay customers larger refund after bribery scheme settlement

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Illinois
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul wants ComEd to pay its customers a larger refund following a federal criminal investigation.

Last month, the Illinois Commerce Commission approved a $38 million settlement in the ComEd bribery scheme.

The utility company admitted in federal court it paid more than a million dollars in bribes to members of former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan’s inner circle.

CUB: $38 million ComEd settlement falls short

The settlement breaks down into just $4.80 for every customer. The city of Chicago and "CUB" are also calling for bigger refunds.