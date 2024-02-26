Illinois Secretary of State testifies in support of auto insurance fairness legislation

On Monday, Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias testified in Springfield in favor of legislation aimed at preventing discriminatory auto insurance rates.

According to the Secretary of State's office, current state law permits insurance companies to utilize data obtained from external sources and algorithms, resulting in higher insurance premiums based on race and other socioeconomic factors.

Two bills, one in the General Assembly and another in the State Senate, seek to establish the Motor Vehicle Insurance Fairness Act.

The proposed legislation sets forth a review process for car insurance rate increases and mandates that insurance companies base rates on an individual's driving record rather than non-driving factors in order to ensure fairness.