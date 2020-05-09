Illinois announces 111 additional COVID-19 deaths, fifth straight day death toll has topped 100

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced on Saturday that there have been 2,325 new cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 111 additional deaths. This is the fifth straight day with more than one hundred cases reported:

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 76,085 cases, including 3,349 deaths, in 98 counties in Illinois.

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Testing in Illinois is now topping 15,000 specimens a day. Between Friday and Saturday, laboratories have processed 16,617 specimens for a total of 416,331 tests done so far.

On Friday, the state announced that more than 20,000 tests had been conducted in a 24 hour period. Being able to test vast numbers of people is key to reopening the state safely.