Illinois announces 1,462 new cases of COVID-19 and 61 deaths, with test positivity rate at 7 percent

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced on Saturday 1,462 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 61 additional deaths.

Those add up to a total 118,917 cases, including 5,330 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 25,343 specimens for a total of 877,105.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 23–May 29 is 7%.

Coronavirus continues to infect members of Chicago law enforcement.

Chicago police announced Friday four more cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of cases in the department to 556.

Of the confirmed cases, 526 are officers and 30 are civilian employees, police said. All of the cases have been confirmed by the department’s medical section.

So far, 221 members of the Chicago Fire Department have tested positive for the coronavirus. The department has lost two firefighters to COVID-19.

On Saturday, Indiana state health officials announced that 13 more Indiana residents have died from COVID-19, while nearly 700 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, state health officials said Saturday.

The 13 new deaths increased Indiana’s confirmed COVID-19 deaths to 1,958, the Indiana State Department of Health said.

Another 167 people have died from probable infections of COVID-19 and those deaths increase Indiana’s confirmed or presumed COVID-19 deaths to 2,125 since the state’s first deaths was recorded on March 15.