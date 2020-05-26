4 more Chicago Police Department employees test positive for COVID-19

article

Chicago police announced Friday four more cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of cases in the department to 556.

Of the confirmed cases, 526 are officers and 30 are civilian employees, police said. All of the cases have been confirmed by the department’s medical section.

The department announced the death of a third officer from complications of the coronavirus on April 17.

Illinois health officials Friday said 86 more people died of COVID-19, raising the state’s toll to 5,270. A total of 117,455 confirmed cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Illinois.