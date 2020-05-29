As Illinois reopens, health officials warn asymptomatic carriers can still spread COVID-19

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, who is the director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, began the daily COVID-19 briefing Friday with a positive tone.

"Happy Phase 3 of Restore Illinois," she said.

Dr. Ezike also warned that with the state reopening, asymptomatic carriers can still unknowingly spread COVID-19.

"It's very important to wear our masks all the time...the virus is still circulating," she said.

Illinois health officials announced 1,622 new cases of the coronavirus, raising the state’s case total to more than 117,455.

There were also another 86 deaths from the disease in the last 24 hours, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The statewide death toll is now at 5,270. More than half of the deaths were in May.

Within the past 24 hours in Illinois, laboratories have processed 25,513 virus tests. In total, the state has administered 855,479 tests.

"Please be safe as we head into this weekend, into Phase 3," Dr. Ezike concluded.

The virus has been reported in 101 of the state's 102 counties. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.