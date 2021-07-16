Illinois Army dad surprises daughter and son after returning home from Cuba

A family is reunited for the first time in 11 months in Mundelein, as a summer camp got creative to surprise an Army sergeant's kids.

It had been 11 months since Army Sergeant Christopher Dewitt had seen his children in-person. He was stationed in Cuba as a military police officer.

So he and his wife decided to do something special.

"Just actually got into town yesterday and I thought I’d surprise my daughter and my son who is next-door," Dewitt said.

Sergeant Dewitt showed up at his children’s summer camp Friday morning dressed as Leroy the lobster, supposedly to offer safety tips to the assembled group.

But when his 8-year-old daughter Gemma was brought up to take a picture with Leroy, he opened his claw and showed her a special toy she had given him before he left on his deployment.

And then came the big surprise.

"Oh my God. It’s dad!" the girl exclaimed.

Then, Sargent Dewitt headed to another building at the Mundelein Park District to surprise his 5-year-old son Colton.

"Daddy!" Colton screamed.

"Oh it went great. Like I said, it’s amazing being home, seeing these guys. I miss them every single day. So every day that went by is one day closer I get to come home to this," Dewitt said.

In his civilian life, Dewitt works as a sergeant for the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. He is going to spend some well-deserved time with his family before going back to work.