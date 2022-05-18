Illinois bans 'ghost guns,' becoming first Midwestern state to do so

The sale and possession of "ghost guns" in Illinois became illegal Wednesday after Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill aimed at eliminating the unserialized firearms.

Ghost guns are homemade weapons that are untraceable and don't need a background check to be acquired. They can be purchased online and can be assembled in just 15 minutes.

"The people creating, selling, and purchasing these firearms know that they’re working to circumvent common-sense gun laws that ensure guns stay out of the hands of traffickers, abusers, and convicted criminals," Pritzker said. "We are seeing these unseralized guns being built in basements by those who should never have had access to such dangerous weapons and then used to commit heinous crimes, and it must be stopped to keep Illinoisans safe."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The legislation comes after President Joe Biden issued an executive order in April requiring serial numbers on the guns, and background checks for those who buy them.

Illinois State Police reported 28 cases involving ghost guns in May alone.

Chicago police took more than 400 ghost guns off the street last year, according to the bill's chief co-sponsor State Rep. Kam Buckner, who is also running to become the city's next mayor.

Advertisement

"Cracking down on unregistered firearms is an essential step to putting an end to the epidemic of gun violence in our state," Buckner said. "Make no mistake, the only people who need their guns to be untraceable are people planning to commit crimes."