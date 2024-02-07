Illinois bill proposes $300 child tax credit to support families
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Some Illinois lawmakers are proposing a statewide child tax credit.
The bill would offer $300 for Illinois families who earn less than the median income. If passed, Illinois would join 14 other states that have a similar credit.
According to supporters of the bill, the credit would benefit 1.4 million children and generate over $1 billion in local economic stimulus.
Lawmakers are hoping to create the legislation during this year's session.