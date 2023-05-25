Illinois lawmakers approve bill to continue 'Cocktails to Go and Delivery'

The Illinois House and Senate have approved a bill to extend the option of cocktails to go and delivery in the state.

The bill now awaits Governor JB Pritzker's signature for final approval.

The proposed five-year extension will allow restaurants to continue offering the popular service that was initially introduced during the pandemic.

Supporters argue that cocktails to go and delivery have become a crucial part of the takeout business for restaurants.