Illinois bill that would give private-sector workers more time off heads to Pritzker's desk

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - A bill giving private-sector workers more time off is heading to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's desk. 

The measure extends a statewide guarantee that those workers will get five days of personal leave a year — at a minimum.

Right now, laws requiring days off only exist in Chicago and suburban Cook County.

If the governor signs it, the measure would go into effect next January. 