Illinois bill that would give private-sector workers more time off heads to Pritzker's desk
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - A bill giving private-sector workers more time off is heading to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's desk.
The measure extends a statewide guarantee that those workers will get five days of personal leave a year — at a minimum.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE
Right now, laws requiring days off only exist in Chicago and suburban Cook County.
If the governor signs it, the measure would go into effect next January.