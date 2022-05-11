Expand / Collapse search

Illinois billionaire donates $25 million to help curb Chicago violence

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

Ken Griffin donates $25M for Chicago police leadership training

Illinois billionaire Ken Griffin is donating $25 million to help curb violence in Chicago.

CHICAGO - Illinois billionaire Ken Griffin is donating $25 million to help curb violence in Chicago.

Griffin already donated $10 million to improve the Chicago Police Department’s crime fighting technology.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Now, his latest donation will help launch two academies at the University of Chicago where law enforcement leaders and violence intervention groups will have access to six months of training.

Some police leaders will then be sent to an agency – other than their own – for six additional months of training.