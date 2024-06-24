Expand / Collapse search

Illinois blood center calls for donations amid shortage

By Faith Lee
Published  June 24, 2024 1:28pm CDT
Versiti Blood Center of Illinois is in desperate need of blood donations as their supply continues to decrease during the summer.

CHICAGO - Illinois blood centers are in desperate need of donations as their supply dwindles during the summer months.

Versiti Blood Center of Illinois issued an emergency appeal on Monday in response to the decreasing state-wide blood supply.  

Almost 5,000 blood donation appointments at the center were canceled or missed in June.  

"We know summer is a challenging time for blood donation, and we plan for it every year, but what we see today is dire," Dr. Dan Waxman, vice president of transfusion medicine and senior medical director at Versiti said. "Patients’ lives are at risk. If you are healthy and able, we are pleading with you to donate blood this week." 

Some blood types only have a day’s supply of blood left, which puts local patients in need of blood at risk. 

The center needs all blood types, with O-positive and O-negative blood types being in higher demand.  

Versiti welcomes walk-in donors. Anyone ages 18 or older who is in good health is encouraged to donate blood.  Children ages 16 and 17 can donate with a parent's permission.

Versiti blood donation centers are accepting donations at the following locations:  

WESTMONT: 6317 S. Fairview Avenue 

TINLEY PARK: 16100 Centennial Circle 

BLOOMINGDALE: 398 W. Army Trail Road 

NAPERVILLE: 1297 S. Naper Boulevard 

WINFIELD: 27W281 Geneva Road 

JOLIET: 2625 W. Jefferson Street 

GENEVA: 2000 W. State Street, Unit 1E 

AURORA: 1200 N. Highland Avenue 

ELGIN: 1140 N. McLean Boulevard 

CRYSTAL LAKE: 6296 Northwest Highway 

YORKVILLE: 728 E. Veterans Parkway, Suite 112 

DEKALB: 2428 Sycamore Road 

HIGHLAND: 2126 45th Street 

To schedule an appointment to donate blood, call 800-786-4483 or visit versiti.org