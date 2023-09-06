Illinois boy, 6, drowns in Pearl Lake over holiday weekend

A boy from Belvidere died over the holiday weekend at a lake in Northern Illinois.

The Winnebago County Coroner's Office say the 6-year-old boy died from downing Saturday afternoon.

The boy and his family were at Pearl Lake in South Beloit on the boarder of Illinois and Wisconsin.

Around 3:10 p.m. the boy was reported missing and everyone in the area was asked to clear the water for a search.

A bystander dove under where the boy's mother last saw him and pulled the child to shore.

Police arrived to the scene at 3:12 p.m. as the bystander was performing resuscitative efforts. EMS took over and transported the child to the hospital.

He was pronounced dead at 5:58 p.m. despite all efforts to revive him.

South Beloit Police are investigating.