Illinois boy, 6, drowns in Pearl Lake over holiday weekend

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Illinois
FOX 32 Chicago

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. - A boy from Belvidere died over the holiday weekend at a lake in Northern Illinois. 

The Winnebago County Coroner's Office say the 6-year-old boy died from downing Saturday afternoon. 

The boy and his family were at Pearl Lake in South Beloit on the boarder of Illinois and Wisconsin. 

Around 3:10 p.m. the boy was reported missing and everyone in the area was asked to clear the water for a search. 

A bystander dove under where the boy's mother last saw him and pulled the child to shore. 

Police arrived to the scene at 3:12 p.m. as the bystander was performing resuscitative efforts. EMS took over and transported the child to the hospital. 

He was pronounced dead at 5:58 p.m. despite all efforts to revive him. 

South Beloit Police are investigating. 